Wildfire burns near Fort McCoy

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Thursday Afternoon... .The Red Flag Warning this evening has expired for all of southern Wisconsin as winds subside and relative humidity values begin to recover overnight. Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha. * TIMING... For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&