Wildfire burns near Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Officials from Fort McCoy said they're aware of a wildfire burning on the base's northeast border.
According to a post on the base's Facebook page, fort officials said they're working with local and regional fire departments.
The state Department of Natural Resources has a website that tracks wildfires in Wisconsin. According to that site, the fire near Fort McCoy, dubbed the Arcadia Fire, burned about 2,400 acres as of Wednesday night.
The fire started on a day when much of the state was under an extreme fire risk. Governor Tony Evers signed an emergency order declaring a state of emergency due to the fire risk.