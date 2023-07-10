Wildfire mostly contained at Devil's Lake State Park

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said a wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park was 99% contained early Tuesday morning.
27 News was told by a warden that the fire was under control. Crews were planning on keeping watch of the area Tuesday to make sure there weren't any flare ups.
BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Officials at Devil's Lake State Park were actively trying to close down hiking trails on the park's east bluff because of a wildfire that broke out Monday evening.
Lt. Sean Neverman with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the fire started partway between the North Shore and the South Shore. He said the terrain makes it a difficult firefight, though crews estimated containment at 80-90% by 8 p.m. Monday.
Neverman told 27 News the fire may have burned one-quarter to a full acre.
The park remained open during the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Wardens are still investigating how the fire started.