Wildfire risk today, severe weather risk tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Dry and breezy ahead of storms returning this evening.
Since conditions haven't greened up, any sparks could easily spread causing a high to very high risk for wildfires across much of the state. No burns are allowed and if you see smoke, contact authorities.
A few showers and t-showers move into western Wisconsin by the evening commute, but the risk for severe weather rises from around 9 pm - 2 am tonight with high winds and a couple of weak tornadoes the main risks, especially for western Wisconsin.
More scattered showers and storms tomorrow, with another window of opportunity for severe weather from around noon through 6 pm. The highest risk locally on Wednesday will be on the east side of the state.
Otherwise we stay warm through tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s ahead of that strong cold front bringing severe chances and a much colder trend the rest of the forecast with highs only in the 40s through Easter weekend.