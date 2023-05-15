Wildlife rehabilitators warn of owls dying from rodent killer

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- In the past month, three owls have been brought to the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) after ingesting rodent killer. Staff members at the shelter say only one of the owls survived.
While it might be a quick solution to unwanted critters, staff at DCHS said the rodenticides could do more harm than good.
"It does very effectively kill rodents, but other things as well," Sarah Karls said.
Karls, a wildlife rehabilitator with DCHS, said the chemicals have caused issues in wildlife for many years.
However, having three owls come in extremely sick and two of them dying in such a short time period, is alarming for them.
"Rodenticides are anticoagulants so that means they prevent the blood from clotting," she explained. "So even if the owl gets a very small wound, that will continue to bleed and they will eventually lose so much blood that they do pass."
Karls said there are several safer alternatives that won't harm other species.
"Blocking off entrances that they're getting into your home, you can use snap traps inside and there are other humane exclusion companies out there," Karls added.
Instead of poisoning the rodents, she said you could let the owls kill them for you.
"Put an owl box up, try to get some of those owls into your area and they will take care of the outdoor rodent problem for you," Karls said.
In other words, just let nature work itself out.
"It's better for everyone if we're not spreading these poisons out into the world," she added. "And these animals can hopefully help us do that by naturally controlling the rodent populations."
