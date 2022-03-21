'Will you tell this gentleman who won the election': 2020 election looms over Steil town hall

CLINTON (WKOW) -- If a congressman's listening session here on Monday was any indication, the 2020 election will remain as big a topic as any during the 2022 mid-term campaigns.
Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) made the first of three scheduled stops in his district at Clinton Village Hall. At its peak, only seven people sat in the audience; four of them filled out forms seeking to ask a question and all four brought up the 2020 election with Steil.
Sheila John and Lee Schubert of Delavan pressed Steil to publicly denounce unproven claims that clerks in the state's biggest cities collaborated with outside groups to steal the 2020 election.
"I'm concerned," John said with a wavering voice. "I have grandchildren and I need you, as my representative, to let people know that the election was not rigged."
The claims of collusion had a platform at the State Capitol last Wednesday when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met behind closed doors with a group led by former Menomonee Falls Village President Jefferson Davis.
Following the meeting with Vos, Davis and a group of statisticians and attorneys repeated unsubstantiated claims of widespread, coordinated voter fraud.
Schubert compared Americans accepting what he called election misinformation to Russians accepting state media accounts justifying the invasion of Ukraine.
"We have a credibility problem here in America," Schubert said to Steil. "There is one party, in particular, that will not admit to the truth. They won't admit Donald Trump lost the election."
Steil did not speak out against the ongoing efforts to reclaim the state's electoral votes, saying only during the listening session that President Joe Biden had won the election in his eyes.
He referred speakers to read reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance.
Those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Schubert and John sat next to Mark Madson, a Clinton-based limestone producer. Madson said he was troubled by pandemic voting policies that allowed more voters to mark themselves 'indefinitely confined,' which allowed them to obtain absentee ballots without presenting a photo ID.
State records showed a surge in the provision's use in both Democratic and Republican counties.
"I guess the only possibility is that it was what you call 'legal' voter fraud where you didn't have to really have any voter ID," Madson said.
Following the meeting, Schubert and Madson both approached Steil.
"Will you tell this gentleman who won the election, by the way? Can you do that?" Schubert asked Steil, who declined to respond, saying he needed to get to other town hall meetings he had scheduled.
In an adjacent room, Steil then took questions from media and, when pressed on the claims of widespread voter fraud, said he had not seen proof of clerks working with outside funders to swing the election.
"I have challenges with many things that played out in the last election, including the investment of funds by [Facebook founder Mark] Zuckerberg into some of our cities," Steil said. "I have not seen evidence of a collusion in that context."
Steil held two more listening sessions Monday in Sturtevant and Oak Creek. He said he was flying back to Washington, D.C. for meetings Tuesday about possible sanctions targeting Russian access to cryptocurrency.