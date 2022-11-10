William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital Inducts Sgt. Akira Toki into Hall of Heroes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Veteran's Day is Friday, November 11th but many are celebrating acts of heroism early, including family members of Sergeant Akira Toki.
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is welcoming Sgt. Akira Toki into its hall of heroes. Family members are looking back on his accomplishments, both in his military career and personal life.
"When he joined the service. He was the only Japanese," said Toki's daughter Welcome Toki-Sittig. "He had to prove himself not only to the army, but also to the Japanese Americans from Hawaii and from California."
Welcome Toki-Sittig is Toki's oldest daughter. She said her dad's dedication to the country was unlike anyone else's.
Toki served in the U.S. Army from February 1942 to December 1945. He earned many Presidential Unit Citations along the way, including:
- World War II Victory Medal
- American Theater Ribbon
- European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Battle Stars
- 2 Overseas Service Bars
- 1 Service Stripe
- Good Conduct Medal
- Purple Heart Medal
"My dad was always a very humble man never did things to get recognition," Toki-Sittig said.
Family members say Toki achieved more than what's in these frames. Toki volunteered more than 23,000 hours at the Madison VA Hospital.
His grandchild Joel Sittig said, "volunteering and going to communities and giving talks it's not something he did because he wanted to, he did this because that was his responsibility as a U.S. board member in the military."