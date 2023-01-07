Win a trip to Super Bowl LVII by giving blood

(WKOW) -- With the help of the American Red Cross and National Football League (NFL), giving blood during January could get you the chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
Both the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are encouraging people to donate blood or platelets this month, which is National Blood Donor Month.
In a release, the nonprofit said the risk of severe winter weather and seasonal illness on the rise make it difficult for donors to make and keep appointments.
To avoid a winter blood shortage, Manning said, “If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”
According to the Red Cross and NFL, those who give blood, platelets or plasma during the month will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.