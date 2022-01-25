 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory through this morning,
bitterly cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the
second Wind Chill Advisory this evening through Wednesday
morning, bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this
evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills across south central Wisconsin
are currently around 20 below. A few spots are as cold as 30
below.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wind chill advisory this morning and another tonight for coldest temps of the season

  • Updated
Wind chill advisory

Morning Weather Forecast 1-25

MADISON (WKOW) - Frigid, Arctic air is back and lasts through midweek.

Wind chills this morning are as low as -15 to -25 with a region-wide wind chill advisory until noon. This afternoon feels-like temps only peak at -5 to -15 so you'll certainly want to layer up. However, it'll be plenty sunny causing actual temps to get back to the single digits.

Tonight, we turn even colder with actual temps in the minus teens and wind chills as low as -20 to -30. Another wind chill advisory is in effect from 8 pm to noon on Wednesday. Afternoon temps get to the low double digits wind sub-zero wind chills continue.

We turn milder on Thursday in the upper 20s with spotty, light snow chances returning, but because of the dry air in place, we'll likely only accumulate a dusting at most.