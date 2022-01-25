Wind chill advisory this morning and another tonight for coldest temps of the season

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Frigid, Arctic air is back and lasts through midweek.
Wind chills this morning are as low as -15 to -25 with a region-wide wind chill advisory until noon. This afternoon feels-like temps only peak at -5 to -15 so you'll certainly want to layer up. However, it'll be plenty sunny causing actual temps to get back to the single digits.
Tonight, we turn even colder with actual temps in the minus teens and wind chills as low as -20 to -30. Another wind chill advisory is in effect from 8 pm to noon on Wednesday. Afternoon temps get to the low double digits wind sub-zero wind chills continue.
We turn milder on Thursday in the upper 20s with spotty, light snow chances returning, but because of the dry air in place, we'll likely only accumulate a dusting at most.