Wind chill advisory until 10 am Christmas morning

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. Westerly winds gust of 40-50 mph will gradually diminish today, but the combination of cold temps and blowing snow could result in slick stretches of roads. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&