Wind chill advisory until 10 am Christmas morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Feels-like temps continue to stay frigid around -15 to -30 through Sunday morning.
Patchy blowing and drifting snow will keep rural and wide open roads slick with compacted snow and ice on the pavement.
Actual temps get to around 7° this afternoon, falling to -2 tonight and only recovering to 9° tomorrow with sunnier skies ahead. With highs staying in the single digits for the holiday, it marks our coldest Christmas since 2000.
A clipper system swoops in Christmas night bringing a round of light snow with around 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inch of snow possible, with highest totals likely farther south and west near the Wisconsin border.