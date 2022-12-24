 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero.
Westerly winds gust of 40-50 mph will gradually diminish today,
but the combination of cold temps and blowing snow could result
in slick stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wind chill advisory until 10 am Christmas morning

Wind chill advisory

MADISON (WKOW) - Feels-like temps continue to stay frigid around -15 to -30 through Sunday morning.

Patchy blowing and drifting snow will keep rural and wide open roads slick with compacted snow and ice on the pavement.

Actual temps get to around 7° this afternoon, falling to -2 tonight and only recovering to 9° tomorrow with sunnier skies ahead. With highs staying in the single digits for the holiday, it marks our coldest Christmas since 2000.

A clipper system swoops in Christmas night bringing a round of light snow with around 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inch of snow possible, with highest totals likely farther south and west near the Wisconsin border.

