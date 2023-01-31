Wind chill advisory until 10 am

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Feels-like temps drop to -15 to -25 this morning but it stays cold all day.
Actual temps are in the -10s this morning and will climb to the low 10s this afternoon, but with the light breeze continuing, wind chills stay sub-zero all day. Feels-like temps drop to -5 to -15 tonight with single digit lows.
Temps increase tomorrow, but so do the winds. Highs climb to the mid 20s with wind chills in the 10s with sunny skies continuing. A similar forecast for Groundhog Day. But a dry cold front drops temps again Friday back below zero in the morning and in the low 10s in the afternoon.
The big warmup arrives this weekend with flurry chances with temps in the low 30s Saturday and mid to upper 30s Sunday and Monday. By late Monday, a rain/mix may develop.