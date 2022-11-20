Wind chills below zero this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The coldest air of the season is here this morning, with most of southern Wisconsin temperatures residing in the single digits. Wind chills are near or below zero, even with some sunshine expected later today. Those winds are shifting out of the southwest which will lead to a warming trend this week, but we will remain below freezing for Sunday.
The short work week will begin with sunshine and temperatures lifting into the 40s by Tuesday. Cloud cover returns by Thanksgiving, and it brings our next chance for precipitation with it.
Late Thursday could see a very light mix of rain and snow, but we would dry out very early into Black Friday. The low pressure system that will bring us this chance will keep cloud cover overhead through the end of the week. This will dip temperatures slightly on Friday, but we are expected to warm above average into the weekend.