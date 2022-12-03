Wind chills in the single digits today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Winds are gusting up to 45 MPH this morning--especially closer to Milwaukee--but they will gradually calm through the day. We'll see a lot of sunshine through Saturday with high temperatures in the 20s. Wind chills will only rise into the 10s this afternoon.
Winds will transition out of the southwest overnight, but we'll still drop into the 10s Sunday morning with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s tomorrow, which is close to average for this time of year. Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday ahead of our next weather system.
Monday could see a light wintry mix fall as we near the afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Monday night and Tuesday morning should be dry until a spotty mix/snow could approach us again into late Tuesday. Each of these small systems will provide minimal to no accumulations. Stay tuned for the latest forecast this week.