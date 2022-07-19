Windier but still very warm today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A breezy day ahead may make it feel a bit more comfortable, but conditions stay plenty hot and humid.
Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the low 90s. A stray shower is possible late morning into the early afternoon in central Wisconsin, but most stay rain-free. Even as a couple showers or storms pop up late this evening and tonight, coverage will be very limited as a cold front moves through.
Winds will be the other factor today gusting up to 30 mph from the southwest. We stay breezy on the back side of our weather system with gusts around 25 mph Wednesday out of the northwest. A little wraparound moisture could spark off a couple more storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, but again, low coverage. A higher chance for showers and storms arrives this weekend.