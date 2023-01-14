Winds pick up and our temperatures climb to end weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We are nearing the halfway point of the month as well as nearing the end of the weekend. As we move into Sunday and MLK Day, our winds are going to pick up as our next system starts to move into the area. Beyond this low, there's another one on the horizon that could bring southern Wisconsin some snow.
Our next system is on the horizon and snow lovers, it's going to bring primarily rain to southern Wisconsin. Southerly winds ahead of it will bump our temperatures into the low 40s on Sunday with dry conditions; the rain doesn't move in until overnight into Monday.
Throughout Monday, rain will falling as the low begins to move out of the forecast area. Temperatures will climb into the low/mid 40s and our winds will still be breezy. Eventually the winds will turn out of the northwest and possibly turn some lingering rain over to snow for a wintry mix Tuesday morning before we dry out.
Thursday is when another low is expected to move through the Midwest and could possibly bring southern Wisconsin our next chance for measurable snow.
This would be our best chance to see snow over the next seven days however, there's still a lot to be determined with this system. Stay with 27 News for the latest.