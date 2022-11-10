Windsor man charged after threatening someone on Facebook

MADISON (WKOW) — A Windsor man has been charged after sending threatening messages to someone over Facebook, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Michael A. Yaker, 52, has been charged with two counts of making threats to injure an individual.
The indictment charges Yaker for sending and posting threatening messages to a Wisconsin citizen over Facebook.
The indictment alleges that Yaker sent and posted the threats on Oct. 27, 2022.
Yaker was charged with these offenses in a complaint filed on Nov. 4, and he was arrested in Syracuse, Kansas the same day.
Yaker's initial court appearance in Wisconsin has not been scheduled.
If convicted, Yaker faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.