Windsor man facing federal charges for threating Evers on Facebook, over email

Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon into Early Evening... Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move across portions of central and southern Wisconsin this afternoon through the evening. These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. Widespread travel problems are not anticipated. However, use caution when traveling as heavier snow showers can reduce visibility below 1 mile at times and can result in slick road conditions especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.