Windsor man facing federal charges for threating Evers on Facebook, over email

MADISON (WKOW) — A federal affidavit shows a Windsor man is facing federal charges after threatening Governor Tony Evers on Facebook and through email.
Michael Yaker, 52, is charged with two counts of making threats to injure an individual.
A federal affidavit alleges these charges come after Evers' correspondence manager contacted Wisconsin State Capitol Police Officer Timothy Blanke about an email sent by Yaker. The email contained threatening messages and said in part "Tony is a Dead Man Walking."
Blanke contacted Yaker via email, and Yaker responded with another threatening message to the governor. The affidavit states the Department of Justice also provided Blanke with threatening Facebook posts made by Yaker.
In the affidavit, Blanke said Yaker has been a person of interest in threat investigations dating back as far as 2010. Blanke said Yaker "frequently made phone calls threatening various elected officials, sent threatening emails, posted various threats to social media and disrupted other official functions."
Yaker was arrested on Nov. 4 in Kansas. If he's convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.