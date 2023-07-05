Windsor woman charged with money laundering, planning to sell fentanyl

MADISON (WKOW) — A Windsor woman has been charged with money laundering and possessing fentanyl for distribution, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
O'Shea said Alicia Allen, 37, was indicted at the end of June with four counts of money laundering and one count of possessing 40 or more grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
An indictment claims Allen deposited the money she made from selling controlled substances in her business banking account in June and July 2022, and January 2023. The total funds deposited amounted to over $117,000.
If convicted on all charges, Allen faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.