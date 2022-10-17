Windy and cold with a light mix chance

 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

MADISON (WKOW) - A very cold and windy start to the week with even the chance of another mix for some.

Highs only get to the upper 30s today, but wind chills stay sub-freezing all day with a breeze from the northwest gusting up to 35 mph. A spotty, light mix is possible late morning into the early afternoon. Temps fall below freezing tonight with wind chills in the low 20s.

We'll be sunnier and drier tomorrow, but still cold with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Mid to upper 20s by daybreak Wednesday with highs back to the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Warmer weather approaches late week with plenty of sunshine sticking around, too. Highs climb to the mid 50s Thursday, low to mid 60s Friday, mid to upper 60s Saturday and around 70° to end the weekend!

