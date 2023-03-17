Windy & cold through Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A cold air mass is moving into the area and will stay around through Saturday. Today was windy and cold with wind chills in the teens and 20s despite mostly sunny skies.
Persistent strong winds will generate wind chills mainly in the plus and minus single digits tonight and Saturday. Flurries are expected with the cold conditions during the day on Saturday. A warmup begins Sunday with milder weather in the outlook next week. Our next storm system will produce mainly rain Wednesday into Friday.