Windy start to the weekend

There is a wind advisory for all of the 27 News coverage area starting at 12am Saturday through 6am Saturday.
A low pressure system is moving through the Plains/Upper Midwest Friday and it's going to bring warmth on Friday then cold and windy conditions Friday night and they'll stick around through Saturday. The reason is because we're quickly moving an airmass overhead and replacing a different one. Looking ahead to next week, there's a few chances we may see some light snow and/or mixed precipitation.
Temperatures ahead of the strong cold front will approach the low 50s across southern Wisconsin through the late afternoon/early evening. Around this same time, spotty showers may develop. Not everyone will see rain but if you do, it'll be light in terms of accumulations.
The cold front passes around midnight and that's when the wind gusts pick up. Wind gusts may be up to 45 miles per hour early Saturday morning which is why the wind advisory will be in effect. Tree branches may break and power outages may be possible with those strong winds. They'll die down throughout the day on Saturday.
Highs on Saturday will be about half of what they were on Friday, only climbing into the mid 20s.
Sunday we'll be quiet with warmer temperatures.