Winter Art Fair Off the Square benefits local artists ahead of the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin artists wrapped up another successful season of selling at the Winter Art Fair Off the Square Sunday.
Lezlie Blanton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople (WAAC) said it was a wonderful way for people to support local artists as they gear up for the holiday season.
"This holiday show right before the holidays is definitely what they are counting on to close out their season. Most artists spend the rest of the winter preparing for the next season's art fairs, and so for a lot of artists, this is the last show of the year," Blanton said.
Blanton said Art Fair Off the Square started about 40 years ago when a group of local artists decided they wanted to showcase local work. This year, their Winter Art Fair Off the Square, specifically, is celebrating 33 years.
"We have 135 Wisconsin artists today," Blanton said. "Artists from the middle of nowhere Wisconsin to right here in Madison."
The group's other Art Fair Off the Square takes place in July.
