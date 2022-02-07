 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Carnival returns to UW-Madison's Memorial Union

  • Updated
Winter Carnival Returns to UW-Madison's Memorial Union

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Union's annual Winter Carnival returns to Memorial Union on Monday.

The Wisconsin Union's more than 80-year-old Winter Carnival features a variety of events and activities that showcase the fun wintertime opportunities available to Wisconsin Union members and guests.

Some of those activities include: 3D snowflake-making, Flannel Day, free snowshoe rentals, ice mini-golfing, fishing derby, and broomball tournament. 

Lady Liberty will also be returning to Lake Mendota on Friday from 4-7 p.m, and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Everyone must follow the University of Wisconsin-Madison health and safety protocols, which currently require face coverings when indoors, unless eating or drinking. 

The carnival will run until Saturday.

More information about is is available here

Tags

Recommended for you