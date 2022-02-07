Winter Carnival returns to UW-Madison's Memorial Union

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Union's annual Winter Carnival returns to Memorial Union on Monday.
The Wisconsin Union's more than 80-year-old Winter Carnival features a variety of events and activities that showcase the fun wintertime opportunities available to Wisconsin Union members and guests.
Some of those activities include: 3D snowflake-making, Flannel Day, free snowshoe rentals, ice mini-golfing, fishing derby, and broomball tournament.
Lady Liberty will also be returning to Lake Mendota on Friday from 4-7 p.m, and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Everyone must follow the University of Wisconsin-Madison health and safety protocols, which currently require face coverings when indoors, unless eating or drinking.
The carnival will run until Saturday.
