The title says it all... Old Man Winter may not be done with us quite yet. But enjoy the warmth and the relative quiet as we go through the next few days because 50s and 60s are in the forecast. But so are 30s for highs and possible accumulating snow.
After starting off in the single digits Saturday, temperatures will actually be warming up throughout the overnight hours after cooling briefly early Saturday evening. Overnight into Sunday, light snow could be possible with a few tenths of an inch possible. It won't be sticking around as temperatures climb above freezing to end the weekend.
Another round of a light mix may be possible Sunday night but the best chance will be Monday evening. Again, light in nature and won't stick around.
A mix of 40s and 50s stick around through Tuesday, then 60s return on Wednesday.
St. Patrick's Day onwards... things get a bit dicey. One of our long range models are hinting at a possible system moving through and bringing the area another round of wintry precip. Only one model suggests this so it's something we will continue to monitor.