Winter storm causes power outages in Black Earth

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday's weather looked different depending on where you were throughout the state. In Madison, Lake Delton and Black Earth there was quite a bit of snowfall.
With the precipitation, came a few complications. People in the Black Earth and Mazomanie areas said they were experiencing power outages and power surges during the storm. Alliant Energy reported hundreds of outages midday, but by the evening there were none in the Wisconsin area.
Black Earth resident Markus Kirchstein says his house had about three power surges during the periods with the heaviest snow.
"We just looked outside and we saw there was just piles of snow everywhere," Kirchstein said. "It was about 12 p.m. when the heaviest was starting to come down."
Kirchstein and his wife are Alliant Energy customers. Alliant spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson says they knew the storm could bring some complications. While she knows losing heat or perishable food can be stressful, she says it's important to handle outages with safety.
"Avoid things like bringing a generator into the home," Tomlinson said. "Avoid things like using a grill or stovetop for warming those sorts of things are very hazardous and could be very detrimental to your own health. So just being aware of the situation and knowing that our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to get your service back."
Tomlinson says Alliant works to make sure crews are prepared for outages at any time, as different seasons bring different complications. Hopefully as the accumulation comes to a stop there won't be more outages in the area.