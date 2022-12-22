 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter storm continues

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6am Saturday. Juneau and Adams counties will be under a blizzard warning starting Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Our winter storm continues to spin its way overhead and it's beginning to strengthen; overnight Thursday through Friday, winds are going to increase as that low strengthens. Snow will taper off but light falling snow along with blowing snow will still pose a problem through Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to fall overnight and slip between 5 and 15 degrees below zero. Accompanied by the fresh snow along with windy northwesterly winds, our wind chill values will reach dangerous values between -30 and -45 degrees. Make sure that you are covering up as much skin as possible and limiting your time, and your pets time, outdoors to avoid frostbite and/or hypothermia.

Our highs on Friday will climb only into the low single digits. Windy conditions will persist along with generally blowing snow however, light snow may also fall as the low begins to pull itself eastward. 

Our highs will remain in the single digits through Christmas and our overnight lows will slip below zero through Sunday night. 

Beyond Christmas weekend, it does look like our temperatures are going to warm back into the 30s and 40s by the middle of next week. 