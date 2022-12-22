Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6am Saturday. Juneau and Adams counties will be under a blizzard warning starting Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Our winter storm continues to spin its way overhead and it's beginning to strengthen; overnight Thursday through Friday, winds are going to increase as that low strengthens. Snow will taper off but light falling snow along with blowing snow will still pose a problem through Saturday.
Temperatures will continue to fall overnight and slip between 5 and 15 degrees below zero. Accompanied by the fresh snow along with windy northwesterly winds, our wind chill values will reach dangerous values between -30 and -45 degrees. Make sure that you are covering up as much skin as possible and limiting your time, and your pets time, outdoors to avoid frostbite and/or hypothermia.
Our highs on Friday will climb only into the low single digits. Windy conditions will persist along with generally blowing snow however, light snow may also fall as the low begins to pull itself eastward.
Our highs will remain in the single digits through Christmas and our overnight lows will slip below zero through Sunday night.
Beyond Christmas weekend, it does look like our temperatures are going to warm back into the 30s and 40s by the middle of next week.