...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter storm ending through the morning

MADISON (WKOW) - Our wintry mix is much lighter this morning and will taper through the morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Dane County and areas south til 9 am with an ongoing winter storm warning for the rest of the area farther north til noon. Expect roads to still be quite slick out the door with slow improvements through the day as the storm exits.

It'll be breezy with actual temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the mid 20s. As clouds clear tonight, conditions cool to the single digits with wind chills around zero. Friday stays chilly with highs in the upper teens to low 20s with increasing clouds through the day. Another round of light snow moves in Friday evening and overnight with 0-1 inch totals.

The thaw begins this weekend as sunshine returns and temps jump to the mid to upper 30s, helping melt the accumulated snow and ice.

