Winter storm ends Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A winter storm warning and ice storm warning remains in effect through 12pm Thursday.
A multi state impacting system will be exiting the Great Lakes and Plains Wednesday night into Thursday. This system has brought many ice, snow as well as a wintry mix. It'll continue to bring impacts to southern Wisconsin through Wednesday before quieter conditions take over starting Thursday afternoon.
As the second circulation with this large system moves north, it'll bring that extra push of energy to keep snow, ice and a wintry mix over Wisconsin through the rest of Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday.
Ice continues to be the greatest threat for state-line communities. Those in the ice storm warning are Grant, Lafayette, Rock and Green counties. The farther south you live, the better chance you'll have of picking up to .5" of ice.
This does not mean that those outside of the ice storm warning won't see snow, it just means that conditions will be better across the south for higher accumulations of ice.
Between Janesville and the Dells, folks could pick up a few tenths of an inch of ice as well as a few inches of snow. The snow accumulations will be greater the farther north you live/go.
North of the Dells, folks have a better chance for picking up 6"+ of snow. Ice may be possible however, conditions will not be as ideal for ice.
Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour throughout Wednesday and will continue to remain breezy on Thursday once the low begins to exit. And behind this low cooler air will move in for Friday but will be gone by Saturday and Sunday.