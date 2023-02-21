 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter storm impacts through Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Watches/Warnings

WINTER STORM WARNING 9 AM WEDNESDAY - 12 PM THURSDAY

ICE STORM WARNING FOR GRANT, ROCK, LAFAYETTE AND GREEN COUNTIES

MADISON (WKOW) - Light snow will begin for most this afternoon and evening, but the worst impacts will be felt between 10 a.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.

The first wave of this system will move over Madison and areas north tonight, bringing a dusting to an inch of snow to most. We'll briefly dry out into early Wednesday morning before the second and more impactful wave of the winter storm moves into the area. By lunchtime tomorrow, ice will have begun across the southern Wisconsin border, and snow will be ongoing north of the Dells. For all areas in between, we'll likely see sleet and freezing rain through Wednesday afternoon and night. Counties that border Illinois are under an Ice Storm Warning for the potential of ice accumulations greater than 0.25".

Precipitation should transition to all snow by the time the sun rises on Thursday. The worst travel impacts are expected to be during the Wednesday afternoon/evening commutes and the Thursday morning commute as we deal with the aftermath of this system. We won't completely dry out until Thursday afternoon. Stay with 27 News for updates.

