Winter storm on our doorstep

Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Lafayette and Dane counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday night - Thursday afternoon.
Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Jefferson, Green and Rock counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6am - 6pm Thursday.
Our latest winter storm is on the horizon and it looks to impact southern and central parts of Wisconsin beginning Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. This low is going to bring rain ahead of the snow but once the cooler air arrives, the snow is going to be the wet and heavy kind. And, at times, will fall fast.
Precipitation will begin to impact southern Wisconsin starting around midnight Thursday and continue to expand in coverage area as well as intensity as the center of this low moves north.
Throughout Thursday morning, the rain will eventually transition over to snow as cooler air begins to settle overhead. The timing of the change over is going to be crucial as it'll determine who sees snow sooner rather than later which will impact possible snow accumulations.
The change over looks to take place during the mid morning hours and last throughout the rest of the day. Those palling ahead, this will impact not only your morning commute but road conditions throughout Thursday into the evening commute as well.
Totals are going to be VERY dependent on two things - when the cooler air takes over and if you're caught underneath a heavy/heavier snow band. Generally speaking, most of the forecast area could accumulate between 4-7" of snow. Isolated spots of 8" can't be ruled out within the narrow band of higher totals. Further northwest, 2-5" will be likely.