Winter storm warning continues through Friday night

MADISON (WKOW) - Travel conditions will steadily get worse through Friday.
Today will be snowy with increasing winds this afternoon. Three to eight inches of snow could fall from southeast to northwest. After the snow stops late-day, gusty winds of 40-50 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting and near whiteout conditions tonight through Friday night, especially for rural, wide-open areas.
We'll also have dangerously low wind chills of -25 to -35 tonight through the holiday weekend. At least some sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Eve will still have some blowing and drifting snow, but winds will ease through the day, improving conditions.