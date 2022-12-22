 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter storm warning continues through Friday night

Winter storm alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Travel conditions will steadily get worse through Friday.

Today will be snowy with increasing winds this afternoon. Three to eight inches of snow could fall from southeast to northwest. After the snow stops late-day, gusty winds of 40-50 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting and near whiteout conditions tonight through Friday night, especially for rural, wide-open areas.

We'll also have dangerously low wind chills of -25 to -35 tonight through the holiday weekend. At least some sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Eve will still have some blowing and drifting snow, but winds will ease through the day, improving conditions.

