Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6pm Wed - 6am Sat
Our latest winter storm is on our heels, and we have been placed in a Winter Storm Warning starting later Wednesday evening lasting all day Thursday and Friday. Winds are still looking to be strong, snow totals have changed, and our wind chill values are going to be cold as well as we get closer to Christmas.
Snow is expected to start to fall Wednesday night as the low begins to move off the Rockies. Tonight's snow will be a few inches, but our winds will not be strong. Temperatures are going to increase throughout the night as the low moves off the Rockies and begins to move northeast into the Midwest.
Winds stay light through Thursday afternoon then they start to increase as the low deepens or strengthens over Michigan. Snow is expected to still be falling at this time which will be tossed around by wind gusts up to 40 to 45 miles per hour. It's advised to not be on the roads later Thursday and to stay off of them throughout Friday.
Friday winds will be their strongest with light snow still falling across Wisconsin, especially farther north. These winds will be out of the northwest. By Friday night, the winds still remain strong but the heaviest of snow will have stopped leaving us with light snow showers tapering off to more flurries.
By the end, most across the 27 News coverage area will pick up an additional 3-7" of snow. Higher snow amounts along with possible large snow drifts will be possible due to the winds. Not to mention, blizzard-like conditions may be possible starting Thursday late afternoon through Friday.