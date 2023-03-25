Winter Storm Warning through early Saturday afternoon

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR DANE, DODGE, GREEN, JEFFERSON, ROCK, WALWORTH UNTIL 1 PM
Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Several inches of snow are expected to accumulate in parts of Dane county and areas to the south and east through early Saturday afternoon.
Snow will end between 1-4 p.m. for the areas in a Winter Storm Warning, with Dane & Green counties ending first. The areas in a warning will likely record 4-7" of snow. Areas to the northwest will see a sharp cut-off, with little to no accumulations. The sharp cut-off will likely occur in far northwest Dane county.
Note that winds will be gusting up to 30 mph, and this will be a heavy, wet snow which is more difficult to shovel. The worst time for travel will be Saturday morning, but roads will greatly improve by the afternoon. We should even see some sunshine after the snow moves out of here as we warm to near 40.
Skies will clear overnight as we cool into the lower 20s. Sunday will warm into the lower 40s with some sunshine, but we're tracking a few different precipitation chances over the 7-day forecast. Tuesday looks to be the only completely dry day. Sunday will stay dry for almost everyone--areas near the Illinois state line could see a brief & light wintry mix through lunchtime tomorrow.