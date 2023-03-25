Winter Storm Warning through early Saturday afternoon

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Dane and Green Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&