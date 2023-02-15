Winter storm warnings issued ahead of next snow storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Ahead of our next winter storm, several counties will be under either a winter storm warning, winter weather advisory or a winter storm watch throughout Thursday. Accumulating snow along with breezy conditions are going to lead to poor road and driving conditions. The good news is, Mother Nature will help us clear the snow as early as Saturday.
The winter storm warning and winter weather advisory go into effect early Thursday and last through 6pm Thursday.
The snow storm is going to start to impact southern Wisconsin beginning early Thursday morning. But that does not mean the morning commute will be impacted by the incoming snow. However, plan for a slower commute both in the morning and the evening.
Snow intensity and coverage will pick up as we move into the mid to late morning hours and continue through the mid to late afternoon. Winds will be gusting as strong 30 - 40 miles per hour out of the northeast so those travelling west or east will be impacted by these winds the most.
In terms of totals, higher amounts of snow, which will be a mix of heavy, wet and fluffy snow, will accumulate across southern parts of the coverage area. Those southeast of Madison can expect higher amounts while those north and west of Madison can expect lesser amounts.
There will also be a sharp cut off heading northwest as well.
By the weekend, temperatures are in the 40s.