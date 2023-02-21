Winter storm watch issued ahead of mix and high winds

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The worst of our winter storm will arrive Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday afternoon, significantly impacting travel.
Light snow arrives tonight north of Madison where a couple inches are possible. We'll get a lull early on Wednesday with our snow and icy mix starting to develop late morning into the afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain look to impact the US 18 and I-94 corridor from Madison southward, with 3-6 inches of sleet and snow expected farther north for the Wisconsin River Valley. Dells and areas north get at least a half foot of slushy snow accumulations.
On top of all that, it'll be very windy with gusts up to 40 mph. Any heavy snow or ice could cause tree branches and power lines to snap under the weight and the winds.