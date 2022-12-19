 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch Starts Thursday

Winter Storm Watch

MADISON (WKOW) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. 

Light snow is possible Monday night with a fluffy inch or so that could accumulate. A few slick spots will develop especially in areas northwest of Madison near Mauston. 

The main event is set to develop late Wednesday and impact the region through Saturday. 

Snow is expected to start late Wednesday night and pick up during the day on Thursday. At this point it looks like 6 or more inches is going to be possible for most of the area. 

There will be travel impacts, due to the blowing snow Thursday night through Friday. 

The worst travel conditions will without a doubt be Friday, when winds may top 50 mph— especially in rural areas. This may prompt the National Weather Service to issue a blizzard warning. 

Wind chills will also get very cold, with them dropping to -25 degrees by Friday night. 

