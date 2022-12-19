Winter Storm Watch Starts Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Light snow is possible Monday night with a fluffy inch or so that could accumulate. A few slick spots will develop especially in areas northwest of Madison near Mauston.
The main event is set to develop late Wednesday and impact the region through Saturday.
Snow is expected to start late Wednesday night and pick up during the day on Thursday. At this point it looks like 6 or more inches is going to be possible for most of the area.
There will be travel impacts, due to the blowing snow Thursday night through Friday.
The worst travel conditions will without a doubt be Friday, when winds may top 50 mph— especially in rural areas. This may prompt the National Weather Service to issue a blizzard warning.
Wind chills will also get very cold, with them dropping to -25 degrees by Friday night.