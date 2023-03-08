 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 6 inches or
more are possible. East to northeast wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph
causing patchy blowing snow and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter storm watch Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Futuretrack snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - A significant round of snow will move in to end the week.

Today is quieter with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with mild conditions in the low to mid 40s, but a bit of a breeze will keep wind chills in the mid to upper 30s.

Snow will develop Thursday afternoon and its peak late in the evening and overnight. Winds will increase with gusts up to 35 mph causing blowing and drifting as the snow consistency will be a bit powderier. Snow will taper through Friday with around 4-8 inch totals for most of southern Wisconsin.

We'll dry off Saturday ahead of another round of lighter snow looking likely Saturday night through Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you