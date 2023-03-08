Winter storm watch Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A significant round of snow will move in to end the week.
Today is quieter with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with mild conditions in the low to mid 40s, but a bit of a breeze will keep wind chills in the mid to upper 30s.
Snow will develop Thursday afternoon and its peak late in the evening and overnight. Winds will increase with gusts up to 35 mph causing blowing and drifting as the snow consistency will be a bit powderier. Snow will taper through Friday with around 4-8 inch totals for most of southern Wisconsin.
We'll dry off Saturday ahead of another round of lighter snow looking likely Saturday night through Monday.