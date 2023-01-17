WINTER STORM WATCH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR ADAMS, COLUMBIA, CRAWFORD, GRANT, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, JUNEAU, MARQUETTE, RICHLAND AND SAUK COUNTIES WEDNESDAY 6 PM - THURSDAY 3 PM
Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A major winter storm is set to impact the region Wednesday late evening through the morning Thursday.
By Wednesday night, we're tracking the high potential for a snow/mix to begin before transitioning to all snow through Thursday. Impacts look likely on Thursday as a few inches of snow and a glaze of ice will likely accumulate. The highest totals will stay to our northwest. We will dry out Thursday night and be a bit cooler with some sunshine by Friday.
Timing: 6 PM Wednesday until 3 PM Thursday
Worst travel: 3 AM Thursday until 10 AM Thursday
Forecast totals..
The Dells: 5-8"
Madison area: 2-5" (Mix of some rain)
Janesville: 1-3" (More rain than snow)