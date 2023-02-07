Winter system on the way

WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM THURSDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - Our next weather system will begin as rain and transition to accumulating snow on Thursday.
Skies will clear later this afternoon as we warm to near 40° for Tuesday. We'll cool to near 20° overnight before hitting the 40s again on Wednesday. Clouds will increase again through Wednesday ahead of our next weather system that will begin as rain Wednesday night.
By midday Thursday, rain will have transitioned to snow for most of us, leading to a few inches of wet, heavy snow accumulating in Madison and areas northwest. Areas closer to Janesville will likely see more of a rain/snow mix, limiting totals. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Juneau, Marquette, Richland & Sauk counties valid on Thursday from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to stronger wind gusts and higher snow accumulations. Everyone will dry out by Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will drop into the low 30s for Friday and Saturday before we warm up again by Sunday and into next week. The chance for precipitation will return late Monday and into Valentine's Day.