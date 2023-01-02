Winter weather adviosry in effect NW of Madison

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We are tracking an area of rain and freezing rain moving in tonight from Iowa. The freezing seems to be from Dodgeville up to Fond Du Lac and NW up through the Dells.
Areas near Janesville looks like it will be mainly rain with temperatures too warm in the middle to upper 30s.
The good news is most of the area will turn back over to all rain during the day on Tuesday. This should clear up most of the morning freezing rain.
As the low slowly pulls away, light snow and some snow showers will be possible Wednesday night and the first half of Thursday. Accumulations will stay around an inch for most of the area.