...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also possible.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter weather advisory for a snow/mix tonight into Thursday

Snow/mix

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay dry until later this evening when a mix of precipitation develops.

Temps stay in the mid to upper 30s with cloudy skies. A snow/mix develops around 6-10 pm from the south. The snow/mix continues through Thursday morning, with some breaks late morning through the afternoon.

We'll get around 1-3 inches in far southern Wisconsin as there will be more a rain/snow mix, causing lower totals. 2-5 inches expected in our central areas, including Madison. The Dells and areas north will get around 4-7 inches. It'll be a heavy, wet consistency, so take your time when shoveling.

Dry weather returns Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temps in the upper 20s.

