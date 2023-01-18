Winter weather advisory for a snow/mix tonight into Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay dry until later this evening when a mix of precipitation develops.
Temps stay in the mid to upper 30s with cloudy skies. A snow/mix develops around 6-10 pm from the south. The snow/mix continues through Thursday morning, with some breaks late morning through the afternoon.
We'll get around 1-3 inches in far southern Wisconsin as there will be more a rain/snow mix, causing lower totals. 2-5 inches expected in our central areas, including Madison. The Dells and areas north will get around 4-7 inches. It'll be a heavy, wet consistency, so take your time when shoveling.
Dry weather returns Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temps in the upper 20s.