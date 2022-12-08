 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, mixed with rain at times. A wintry mix is
possible in far southwest Wisconsin. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Ice accumulation of a light
glaze is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle is
possible in far southwest Wisconsin early Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter weather advisory for accumulating snow Friday

Snow forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight through 6 pm Friday.

Today is the calm before the snow with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. Upper 20s tonight with a snow/mix developing after midnight. Areas closer to the state line will see more of a mix with rain, causing lower totals.

The snow/mix continues through Friday morning with travel impacts as the snow accumulates. Snow chances taper through the afternoon with improvements by the evening drive. Temps around or just above freezing.

Another light mix is possible on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be dry, but mainly cloudy, in the upper 30s. Dry weather lasts through Monday in the upper 30s with another mix chance Monday night and Tuesday.

