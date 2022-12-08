Winter weather advisory for accumulating snow Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight through 6 pm Friday.
Today is the calm before the snow with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. Upper 20s tonight with a snow/mix developing after midnight. Areas closer to the state line will see more of a mix with rain, causing lower totals.
The snow/mix continues through Friday morning with travel impacts as the snow accumulates. Snow chances taper through the afternoon with improvements by the evening drive. Temps around or just above freezing.
Another light mix is possible on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be dry, but mainly cloudy, in the upper 30s. Dry weather lasts through Monday in the upper 30s with another mix chance Monday night and Tuesday.