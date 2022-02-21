 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter weather advisory for ice threat tonight through Tuesday

  • Updated
Precipitation Type

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory goes in effect at 5 pm today and lasts until 6 pm Tuesday.

We'll stay dry during the day with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s, but with a breeze from the east gusting to 30 mph, wind chills will only get to the low 20s.

A light mix overspreads 6 pm - 10 pm and will be fairly spotty through the morning commute. A steadier freezing rain/sleet mix will redevelop later Tuesday morning into the early afternoon before changing to a brief sleet/snow mix later Tuesday afternoon as the system exits.

We'll get around 1/10-1/4" of ice in southern Wisconsin and less than an inch of snow. Our central Wisconsin communities will get around 1-3" of snow with higher totals farther north. Travel will be difficult and the ice could cause isolated power outages and downed tree branches.

We have another shot at some light snow Thursday evening through Friday morning and on Sunday.