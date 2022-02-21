Winter weather advisory for ice threat tonight through Tuesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory goes in effect at 5 pm today and lasts until 6 pm Tuesday.
We'll stay dry during the day with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s, but with a breeze from the east gusting to 30 mph, wind chills will only get to the low 20s.
A light mix overspreads 6 pm - 10 pm and will be fairly spotty through the morning commute. A steadier freezing rain/sleet mix will redevelop later Tuesday morning into the early afternoon before changing to a brief sleet/snow mix later Tuesday afternoon as the system exits.
We'll get around 1/10-1/4" of ice in southern Wisconsin and less than an inch of snow. Our central Wisconsin communities will get around 1-3" of snow with higher totals farther north. Travel will be difficult and the ice could cause isolated power outages and downed tree branches.
We have another shot at some light snow Thursday evening through Friday morning and on Sunday.