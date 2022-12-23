 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter weather advisory in effect through Christmas Eve

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday. Grant and Crawford counties remain under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Our Arctic air continues to sit overhead accompanied by strong wind gusts that will stick with us through Christmas Eve. Dangerous wind chills continue to be our greatest threat overnight Friday and throughout Saturday before our winds die down and eventually turn out of the south. That's when we'll start to warm up.

Wind chills are still going to range from -20 to -40 through Saturday morning. Throughout the day on Saturday, under a mix of partly sunny and mostly cloudy conditions, our wind chills will improve. Any travel will be impacted on Christmas especially where there are open areas on highways and interstates where there's nothing to slow down the wind.

Christmas will be quiet with less windy conditions and warmer daytime temperatures.

There's another chance for a quick burst of snow, 1-2," Sunday night into Monday before we start our warmup. Southerly winds take over Tuesday and take our highs from the 20s Tuesday into the 40s by Friday. 

