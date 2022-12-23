Winter weather advisory in effect through Christmas Eve

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday. Grant and Crawford counties remain under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Our Arctic air continues to sit overhead accompanied by strong wind gusts that will stick with us through Christmas Eve. Dangerous wind chills continue to be our greatest threat overnight Friday and throughout Saturday before our winds die down and eventually turn out of the south. That's when we'll start to warm up.
Wind chills are still going to range from -20 to -40 through Saturday morning. Throughout the day on Saturday, under a mix of partly sunny and mostly cloudy conditions, our wind chills will improve. Any travel will be impacted on Christmas especially where there are open areas on highways and interstates where there's nothing to slow down the wind.
Christmas will be quiet with less windy conditions and warmer daytime temperatures.
There's another chance for a quick burst of snow, 1-2," Sunday night into Monday before we start our warmup. Southerly winds take over Tuesday and take our highs from the 20s Tuesday into the 40s by Friday.