Winterfest returns to Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- If you like winter, you will have a chance to celebrate the season in Beloit the last weekend of January.
The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division is hosting its annual Winterfest celebration from Jan. 27-29.
The schedule of free activities includes:
- Friday, Jan. 27:
- Bingo, 10-11:15 a.m., Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St.
- Saturday, Jan. 28:
- Make & Take Crafts, 9 a.m.-noon,
- Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market, 557 E. Grand Ave.
- Sled Dog Demonstration, 11am-2pm, Leeson Park, 2200 Milwaukee Road
- Winter Wonderland Obstacle Course, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Drive
- Poopsie’s Polar Party, 3-6 p.m., ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave.
- Sunday, Jan. 29:
- Sleigh Rides, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Road.
There will be other events as well including pickleball, euchre, family open skate and open swim.