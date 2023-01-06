 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winterfest returns to Beloit

  • Updated
  • 0
Beloit Winterfest

Photo from the City of Beloit Parks and

Recreation

Division

BELOIT (WKOW) -- If you like winter, you will have a chance to celebrate the season in Beloit the last weekend of January.

The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division is hosting its annual Winterfest celebration from Jan. 27-29.

The schedule of free activities includes:

  • Friday, Jan. 27:
    • Bingo, 10-11:15 a.m., Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St.
  • Saturday, Jan. 28:
    • Make & Take Crafts, 9 a.m.-noon,
    • Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market, 557 E. Grand Ave.
    • Sled Dog Demonstration, 11am-2pm, Leeson Park, 2200 Milwaukee Road
    • Winter Wonderland Obstacle Course, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Drive
    • Poopsie’s Polar Party, 3-6 p.m., ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave.
  • Sunday, Jan. 29:
    • Sleigh Rides, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Road.

There will be other events as well including pickleball, euchre, family open skate and open swim.

You can find more information at online.

Tags

Recommended for you