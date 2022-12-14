 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will transition from
rain to snow quickly late this evening into early tonight, with
heavy snow possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wintry mess continues through Thursday morning

  • 0
warnings

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

A large low pressure system continues spin slowly eastward bringing southern Wisconsin its latest round of wintry precip. Rain will quickly turn over to snow Wednesday night which has prompted winter weather advisories for a handful of counties across southern Wisconsin through the morning commute Thursday.

Starting as early as 9 p.m. Wednesday or as late as 11 p.m., rain will quickly turn over to heavy snow across Wisconsin. At times, snow fall rates may be 1-2" per hour with those rates lasting a few hours. This may bring some folks across central Wisconsin a half a foot of fresh, heavy snow. Amounts taper off the farther south you live.

The heaviest snow wraps up by the late morning on Thursday however, lighter will persist throughout the rest of Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and Friday. The accumulating snow will wrap up by Thursday morning.

Behind this low, cooler than normal air will follow with highs in the 20s by the weekend. 

Tags

Recommended for you