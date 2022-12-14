Wintry mess continues through Thursday morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A large low pressure system continues spin slowly eastward bringing southern Wisconsin its latest round of wintry precip. Rain will quickly turn over to snow Wednesday night which has prompted winter weather advisories for a handful of counties across southern Wisconsin through the morning commute Thursday.
Starting as early as 9 p.m. Wednesday or as late as 11 p.m., rain will quickly turn over to heavy snow across Wisconsin. At times, snow fall rates may be 1-2" per hour with those rates lasting a few hours. This may bring some folks across central Wisconsin a half a foot of fresh, heavy snow. Amounts taper off the farther south you live.
The heaviest snow wraps up by the late morning on Thursday however, lighter will persist throughout the rest of Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and Friday. The accumulating snow will wrap up by Thursday morning.
Behind this low, cooler than normal air will follow with highs in the 20s by the weekend.