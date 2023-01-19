Wintry mix impacting road conditions this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our light snow and freezing drizzle mix continues on and off today, keeping roads slick.
However, by the afternoon, highs will be above freezing, hopefully improving road conditions. Temps fall to the mid 20s tonight with flurry chances, but accumulations will be done.
Drying off, but staying generally cloudy Friday and Saturday in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another chance for light snow Saturday night through Sunday morning with maybe another inch or less.
Temperatures stay mild across the forecast in the upper 20s to low 30s with overnight lows in the upper teens to mid 20s, staying above normal for this time of year.