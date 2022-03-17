Wintry Mix Likely Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our next weather system is almost here and during its time over the region, it'll bring rain, snow, a mix of both as well as breezy conditions. Some folks may pick up a few inches of wet, heavy snow but there's some uncertainty as to who will.
Rain will move into parts of southern Wisconsin starting mainly in the second half of the day. A few rain showers may be possible earlier than the afternoon but the bulk of moisture will arrive starting in the afternoon. As the next weather system moves closer, and as temperatures drop overnight, the rain will turn over to a rain/snow mix.
The rain/snow mix will continue throughout Friday. Where the freezing line sets up is going to be key - north of that line will see snow, south will see rain and along it will see a mix of both. Right now, that line looks to drape across southeastern parts of Wisconsin meaning folks from Lake Michigan southwest through Madison into Grant County are in the area of highest uncertainty.
That mix turns over to a light snow overnight Friday and tapers off through Saturday morning leaving us with gradually clearing skies.
Possible snow accumulations will be a few inches of wet, heavy snow. Initial melting and compaction will occur throughout Friday and localized higher and lesser amounts may be possible.