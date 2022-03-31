WIS 104 now fully open following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open on WIS 104 near Brodhead following a crash, per the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MADISON (WKOW) — A crash on WIS 104 near Brodhead is closing north and southbound lanes, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said WIS 104 is closed between WIS 59 and WIS 11.
Authorities could not confirm injuries, but said ambulances were on the way to the scene.
WisDOT said the road will be closed for at least two hours.