WIS 130 closed due to crash

CLYDE, Wis. (WKOW) — WIS 130 is closed in both directions because of a crash south of Clyde. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the road closed at Spring Valley Road around 3:30 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the closure is from HWY 23 to County Road C. 

WisDOT says those who normally use WIS 130 should take Hwy 23 instead. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said the detour route is County Road C. 

Authorities expect the roadway to be closed for at least two hours. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more. 

