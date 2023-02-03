WIS 146 near Cambria reopens after gas leak

UPDATE (WKOW) — WIS 146 has reopened after response to a gas leak shut it down earlier on Friday.
The road closed down around 1:14 p.m. and reopened around 5:13 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — WIS 146 is closed near Cambria because of a utility emergency.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the closure is at WIS 146 and Cabbage Road. A Columbia County dispatch official confirmed the closure is because of a gas leak, and fire crews are on scene.
WisDOT expects the road will be closed for over two hours.
