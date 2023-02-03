 Skip to main content
WIS 146 near Cambria reopens after gas leak

UPDATE (WKOW) — WIS 146 has reopened after response to a gas leak shut it down earlier on Friday. 

The road closed down around 1:14 p.m. and reopened around 5:13 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — WIS 146 is closed near Cambria because of a utility emergency. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the closure is at WIS 146 and Cabbage Road. A Columbia County dispatch official confirmed the closure is because of a gas leak, and fire crews are on scene. 

WisDOT expects the road will be closed for over two hours.  

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

